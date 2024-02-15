Joseph Quinn's cast for Johnny Storm sparks a frenzy

Marvel revealed the cast of upcoming Fantastic Four reboot, and fans are not sure how to take the news

Joseph Quinn’s cast for Johnny Storm sparks a debate on social media

Netflix popular Joseph Quinn has joined another new franchise setting one more milestone in his burgeoning career.

Joseph Quinn, after playing the brief role of Eddie Munson in Stranger Things garnered the likes of public and established his name in the industry. His breakthrough role was later followed by his cast in A Quiet Place: Day One, a prequel to the successful horror franchise A Quiet Place.

The English actor is now moving another step ahead in his career as he is now officially a part of the Marvel Universe.

Earlier this week Marvel made an official announcement about the cast of the Fantastic Four reboot where Pedro Pascal will play Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby will portray Sue Storm, while Ebon Moss-Bachrach will be Ben Grimm/The Thing, and Joseph Quinn will portray Johnny Storm.

But while the public adored him as the rebellious Eddie Munson, they were not quite happy with his casting as the fiery human torch.

A user expressed strong disapproval upon the casting announcement and stated, “this is the worst news ever”.

Another wrote, “What a downgrade”, with a gif of the previous Johnny Storm actor, Chris Evans.

A third user shared, “Why???”, and compared Quinn with the former Johnny Storms.

And a fourth user conveyed her dislike and said, “Yeah but we’re going form Chris Evans and Michael B Jordan to him”(sic).

However, Quin’s supporters stood by him for this extraordinary role as a fan wrote, “Joseph Quinn will be a fine Johnny Storm. I don’t get the hate??? The whole cast will eat #FantasticFour”.

A second user shared, “I don’t get the hate for Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm. Dude was super charismatic as Eddie Munson which is perfect for Johnny. I think he’s gonna kill it”.

A third user chimed in and stated, “He can be a good Johnny Storm for sure! lest see” (sic).

The fourth user expressed, “I’m honestly so excited to see Joseph Quinn play Johnny Storm he’s a great actor so I’m sure he’ll be great <3 I don’t get all the random hate coming his way lol”.

While a user considers him as a good casting decision, “Joseph Quinn is the perfect casting for Johnny Storm”.

Despite the mixed reactions, fans will have to wait till July 2025 to see Joseph Quin as John Storm in the Fantastic Four reboot and settle the debate once and for all. Meanwhile, the anticipation to see how his portrayal will be received is certainly skyrocketing.