Travis Kelce lands in hot water for happy selfie after tragic Kansas City shooting

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs fortunately survived the deadly shooting at the parade

Travis Kelce was seen posing for a selfie outside a Kansas City restaurant, mere hours after deadly shooting at the Super Bowl winners’ parade.

Travis, who’s currently dating Taylor Swift, was snapped outside the Granfalloon Restaurant and Bar, as he posed for a selfie with a cop. The NFL star held up a peace sign and smiled wide for the photo.

Fans are disappointed with the three-time Super Bowl winner for the happy display after a fan was killed during the shooting.

One fan argued, "Not a good look IMO for him a few hours after a person was killed and others wounded."

Another called his behavior "Gross,” while a third wrote, "Friends in low places… you’re the low places TK. Sober up and find humility."

"America. Show must go on. Smh," wrote a fifth.

Kelce, 34, was also supported by some fans, who argued his selfie must’ve made the day for the cop after the shooting.

"This probably made the cops day after a terrible day. If he would have said no you would have dragged him to. He was there with teammates and no one is complaining about them just Travis," wrote one.

Another agreed, writing, "Give me a break. Like he could possibly do something about this shooting. Instead of going after him, go after our dumb politicians for not being able to deal with gun violence in the USA."