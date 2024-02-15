 
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Matt Damon expresses 'anxiousness' over his age in upcoming projects

Matt Damon dishes details about the upcoming Jason Bourne movie installments

Thursday, February 15, 2024

Photo: Matt Damon expresses 'anxiousness' over his age in upcoming projects

Matt Damon reportedly believes that he is not the suitable person to reprise the role of Jason Bourne in upcoming projects.

On Tuesday, the Good Will Hunting alum marked his presence on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he encountered a rare question.

When the show host asked the American actor if he will join the next Jason Bourne flick, he played coy. 

“No details have been given to me!” the 53-year-old actor quickly replied.

He also explained, “There's a great director named Edward Berger who directed All Quiet on the Western Front. German director, he's wonderful, and he said he had an idea."

"I would love to work with him - he's working on it. I'm as anxious as you are to see if this thing is - I hope it's great and that we can do it," Matt continued.

Later in the chat, Matt expressed concern over his age factor and stated, "At a certain point, someone's gonna need to take it over.”

“I'm not getting any younger," he said before resigning from the topic. 

