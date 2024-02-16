Kelly Osbourne slams haters, defends Ozempic that has now become controversial

Kelly Osbourne becomes 'controversial' drug defender

Ozempic has apparently become a go-to drug for people who want to lose weight, including celebrities. Kelly Osbourne is one of them and she is calling out its critics.



Labeling them as 'jealous', the One Word singer slammed the haters of the Type 2 diabetes medications.

"I think it's amazing," she told E! News. "There are a million ways to lose weight; why not do it through something that isn't as boring as working out?"

Doubling down on her defense for Ozempic, she said, "People hate on it because they want to do it. And the people who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it or pissed off that they can't afford it."

"Unfortunately, right now it's something that is very expensive but it eventually won't be because it actually works."

However, not everyone agreed with Kelly's views about the drug. Her mother, Sharon Osbourne told Daily Mail that people should be cautious about using it.

Her advice? Be careful when using the drug for weight loss. “I’m too gaunt and I can’t put any weight on,” the 71-year-old said after taking Ozempic.

“I want to, because I feel I’m too skinny. I’m under 100lb and I don’t want to be. Be careful what you wish for.”