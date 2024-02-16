 
Friday, February 16, 2024
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner make major romance breakthrough

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner sparked romance rumors in January 2024 after they were seen dancing together

Dua Lipa seems to have made a special place in new boyfriend Callum Turner’s life.

The 28-year-old singer sparked romance rumors with the British actor in January after an insider told US Weekly that she showed up at his show Master of The Air premiere in January.

Dua and Callum were also seen dancing together at the event’s afterparty.

A source claimed back then, “They’ve only been dating for a little while. They have an amazing connection and “the chemistry is there.”

Now, in pictures obtained by Daily Mail, Dua was photographed meeting Callum's mom Rosemary Turner, who has red hair similar to the singer’s.

The two could be seen hugging as they stood beside her car.

Dua was wearing a red button-up with blue jeans and layered the outfit with a gray coat while Rosemary wore a gilet over a peach sweater.

On the hand, Callum opted for a casual look and sported a black zip-up as he gave his mom a warm hug.

After meeting and greeting, the trio sat in Dua’s car and drove away.

