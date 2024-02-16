 
Friday, February 16, 2024
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift reveals the most romantic moment' with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's dance on 'You Belong With Me' recently viral on social media

Melanie Walker

Friday, February 16, 2024

Taylor Swift just decided on her most romantic moment with Travis Kelce up till now.

After Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl game against San Francisco 49ers, the couple celebrated the victory in an afterparty which was blasting with Taylor’s songs.

In one of the clips from the event, the 34-year-old popstar could be seen dancing to You Belong with Me with the tight end at the Resorts World's Zouk nightclub in Las Vegas.

Later, the Lover crooner gushed about the moment with The Chainsmokers singer Drew Taggart, who DJ'd the party, and his girlfriend Marianne Fonseca.

"I love how he just came very quickly when your song was on," Marianne could be heard telling Taylor in the video.

The Karma hitmaker replied: "That was the most romantic thing that's ever happened to me.” Travis then chimed in, admitting that he almost didn’t make it in time to the dance floor when the 2008 track came on.

"You played it, and I was literally coming out of the bathroom. I'm like, 'Yes!' It was the perfect time,” he told Drew, with Taylor adding, “And then we met in the middle. I was like, 'What is happening in my life right now?!'"

