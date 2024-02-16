 
Friday, February 16, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry strongly respond to 'make or break' claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are currently in Canada, “will not be broken", says their representative

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry strongly respond to 'make or break' claims

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have strongly responded to their ‘make or break’ claims, saying they are "working and pursuing what they believe in" despite the criticism and the challenges they face.

The Mirror UK, per Daily Express, quoted a representative for Meghan and Harry as saying: "We’ve heard time and time again that certain opportunities are make or break for the couple. They’re still here.

"They’re still working and pursuing what they believe in, despite constantly being challenged and criticised.”

The representative went on claiming Meghan and Harry “will not be broken."

Meghan and Harry’s response came after royal expert Hanna Furness suggested the "fragile peace" between the couple and the royal family "hangs in the balance once again" and gave them "three days to prove they can behave" as they are currently in Canada.

Hanna says, “Palace insiders will be watching from afar with morbid curiosity to see what their cross-Atlantic outpost will say and do. 

"The next three days will be make or break. More than ever before, the Sussexes must make a decision."

