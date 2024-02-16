 
Friday, February 16, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Valentine's Day celebrations

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated Valentine's Day 2024 in Canada

Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, February 16, 2024

Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Valentine's Day celebrations

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated the Valentine’s Day 2024 in Canada as they are in the country for Invictus Games event.

Now, Daily Mail, per People magazine, has reported that Meghan and Harry celebrated Valentine's Day with romantic dinner in Canada.

They were spotted enjoying dinner on the Valentine’s Day date night at an Italian restaurant without their kids Archie and Lilibet, who remained back home in Montecito.

The source told the publication: “They sat in a secluded corner of the main restaurant and were like any other couple on Valentine’s Day.”

The Duchess of Sussex looked gorgeous in a bright red coat, wide black trousers and a red clutch bag while Harry opted a blue sweater over a white shirt and jeans.

The insider also claimed: “They were both smiling the whole time and kept touching each other’s arms. It was great to see them looking so in love.”

