Video: 'On the attack' Queen Camilla copies late Queen Elizabeth's sword act?

Queen Camilla has just taken fans by surprise after making a move similar to the late Queen Elizabeth, while her husband recuperates in the hospital.

It all happened during the Queen’s visit to The Poppy Factory which began operations after the First World War for war veterans.

During the event she even poked fun at her ‘mode of attack’ and said, “I'm not sure how I'm going to attack this.”



During one of the events hosted later in the afternoon, the Queen took a massive sword to cut up a slice of cake, a move famously done by Queen Elizabeth, back in 2021 to mark 70 years on the throne.