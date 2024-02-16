'Blue Bloods' star Donnie Wahlberg was deeply moved while wrapping the shoot for its final season and revealed heart warming details about the father-son duo

Donnie Wahlberg gets emotional while reflecting on ‘Blue Bloods’ finale

The acclaimed actor, Donnie Wahlberg has been a prominent part of the American drama series Blue Bloods. While the series is going to air its final season on February 16, 2024, Wahlberg finds it difficult to move from the long-running project.

Talking to Fox News Digital, the actor revealed that he has formed such a bond with his on-screen dad that he continues to call him ‘Dad’ when the cameras aren’t rolling.

He said, “I call him Dad. At first, he was kind of a little thrown by it for the first season or two, he'd be like, ‘Oh, hey, Donnie.’”

NKOTBSB member revealed that he has gotten so close over the time that Tom Selleck too has joined in, he added, “He's literally like, ‘Oh, hey, son, how are you doing today?’. It's like we've just become a real family”.

However, Wahlberg can not wrap his mind around the end of his on-screen family as he shared, “It's going to be a lot to not be with them anymore” and hoped that they remain connected.

During the course of the interview Wahlberg also expressed affection towards his cast and crew after working together for 14 years, and exclaimed, "They're just incredible to work with. The cast is phenomenal. They're like a real family."

"We've been through so much together that the thought of not coming to work with the people I've worked with for so long, it's going to hit me in the heart at some point soon”, he added.

For those unversed, Blue Bloods is a crime drama show that aired its first season in September 2010.

The story revolves around the Reagans as Frank Reagen (Tom Selleck) becomes the new commissioner of the department and he must balance his duties as the head of the Police force as well as the Boss of his children: Daniel (Donny Wahlberg), Erin (Bridget Moynahan) and Jameson (Will Estes).