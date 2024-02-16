 
Friday, February 16, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Dakota Johnson recounts 'ruining a life' amid new movie release

Dakota Johnson opens up about a traumatic experience amid 'Madame Web' release

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, February 16, 2024

Photo: Dakota Johnson recounts ruining a life amid new movie release
Photo: Dakota Johnson recounts 'ruining a life' amid new movie release

Dakota Johnson was reportedly slammed for being a ‘braggart’ early in her career.

As fans will know, the actress, who is best known for her work in Fifty Shades of Grey, is currently promoting her super-hero flick, Madame Web.

In a recent video chat with MTV, the American actress was asked by the interviewer about her 'worst audition experience' so far.

Dakota Johnson responded by narrating a time when a show’s creator called her ‘pretentious’ over a seemingly petty reason.

Keeping the name of the show's creator in wraps, the actress spilled the beans on her “most traumatic audition story.”

The acting sensation started the confession by saying, “I got told by a creator of a show…the feedback was that I was pretentious.”

Stating the reason for this judgement, Dakota even disclosed, “Because I shook everyone’s hand in the [audition] room.”

“I was like, ‘What?’ [Like] I wasted their time because I was like, ‘Hey, I am Dakota,’ and introduced myself and shook everyone’s hands,” she recalled.

Wrapping up the discussion, the 34-year-old star quipped, “Oh, I’ve ruined his life.”

