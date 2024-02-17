 
menu
Saturday, February 17, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Rooney Mara breaks down movie selection process after 'bad experiences'

At the Berlin Film Festival, Rooney Mara opens up about her past ‘bad experience’ that changed the course of her career and how she decides which movies to star in

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, February 17, 2024

Rooney Mara shares how she decides which movie to work in
Rooney Mara shares how she decides which movie to work in

The Social Network famed Rooney Mara learned quite early in her career to look for an essential factor before saying yes to a movie.

The actress appeared at the Berlin Film Festival for the press conference of her new film La Cocina, where she got candid about how she picks her movies, and said, “For me, I really go by the director. I learned that pretty early”.

She continued, “I had some bad experiences as an actor. And then I think it was probably after the first time I worked with David Fincher that I was like, ‘Oh, follow the director.’ So I really make my choices based on the filmmaker and who I want to work with because at the end of the day, it’s all them.”

This led the actress to choose roles directed by del Toro (Nightmare Alley), Spike Jonze (Her) and now Ruizpalacios (La Cocina).

On the subject of how Ruizpalacios convinced her for the movie, she recalled, “He wrote me this beautiful letter. The way he talked about how he wanted to make this film, it was just an experience I really wanted to have.”

For those unaware, La Cocina is a film based on the kitchen staff of a New York restaurant that descends into chaos. The movie features Rooney Mara as a waitress who strikes up a relationship with a backroom cook, Raúl Briones. 

The movie covers the experience of an immigrant and tells the story of love, labor and life’s challenges.

'James Bond' producer talks renewal and modernization of 007 series
'James Bond' producer talks renewal and modernization of 007 series
Kim Kardashian wants to get married again?
Kim Kardashian wants to get married again?
How Taylor Swift reacted to Travis Kelce surviving Kansas City tragedy?
How Taylor Swift reacted to Travis Kelce surviving Kansas City tragedy?
Is Cole Sprouse still in contact with 'Friends' alumni?
Is Cole Sprouse still in contact with 'Friends' alumni?
Taylor Swift warned off 'toxic' Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift warned off 'toxic' Travis Kelce
Cillian Murphy breaks silence on 'collective trauma'
Cillian Murphy breaks silence on 'collective trauma'
Dakota Johnson recounts 'ruining a life' amid new movie release
Dakota Johnson recounts 'ruining a life' amid new movie release
Taylor Swift wins hearts with 'kind' Super Bowl deed
Taylor Swift wins hearts with 'kind' Super Bowl deed
Kanye West's daughter ‘angers' Kim with Bianca Censori drawing?
Kanye West's daughter ‘angers' Kim with Bianca Censori drawing?
Prince Harry breaks silence on meeting with King Charles
Prince Harry breaks silence on meeting with King Charles
Sebastian Stan condemns sensitive remarks at Berlin Film Festival
Sebastian Stan condemns sensitive remarks at Berlin Film Festival
Naomi Campbell unveils hidden aspects of her life
Naomi Campbell unveils hidden aspects of her life