Jennifer Lopez makes shocking confession about Ben Affleck breakup in 2003

Jennifer Lopez revealed the behind the scenes of her 2003 breakup with Ben Affleck.

The 54-year-old popstar recently spilled the beans in her interview with Apple Music 1's The Zane Lowe Show.

Jennifer shared that when they called off their first wedding in September 2003, they didn’t part ways until January 2004.

“We didn't break up right at that moment, it happened over the series of the next few months. Because what it did was it casted doubt in me, and both of us, about what our relationship was and where it was going, I think,” she added.

Jennifer explained: “I knew in my heart that I wanted to be with him for the rest of my life, I knew that. But it didn't feel like we were going to make it. And so, it scared me.”

However, the On The Floor hitmaker was in her early 30s and Ben was in his late 20s, she admitted that they “weren’t mature enough” to sort through their issues at the time.

“Even though he was in his late 20s, I was in my early 30s, still, we weren't ready to deal with, and look at each other and go, what we have is real, we need to buckle down, we need to do some work. We just weren't there yet,” she explained.