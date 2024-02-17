Ben Affleck and Jennifer got married in 2005 and got divorced in October 2018

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner reunite for a Netflix film?

Jennifer Garner might be planning to work for Ben Affleck’s new movie.

The 51-year-old actor will be directing an upcoming crime-thriller Netflix film called Animals, with his longtime friend Matt Damon starring in it.

The duo will be making a comeback as they recently collaborated over the 2023 film Air, which was also directed by the Batman actor.

Now, his 51-year-old ex wife is in talks to potentially star in the film as well, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Moreover, Dani Bernfeld has also teamed up with Ben and Matt to co-produce the film which tells the story of a politician and his wife who must overcome odds to save their kidnapped son.

Ben and Jennifer met on the sets of 2001 movie Pearl Harbor but didn’t start dating until four years later.

The estranged couple tied the knot in June 2005 and officially got divorced in October 2018.

They share and co-parent three kids named Violet (aged 18), Seraphina (aged 15), and Samuel (aged 11)