Saturday, February 17, 2024
Emily Blunt credits Cillian Murphy for 'Oppenheimer': 'It's not Christopher Nolan'

Emily Blunt's remarks come after Cillian Murphy's first Oscar nomination for Best Actor

Emily Blunt credits Cillian Murphy for 'Oppenheimer': 'It's not Christopher Nolan'

Ahead of Oscars, Emily Blunt openly talked about why Cillian Murphy's “reserved” nature doesn’t take the charm away from him.

The 40-year-old actress talked about her Oppenheimer co-star during a group interview with PEOPLE at the 96th Oscar Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, California, where she told him that “there’s a reverence that he’s so deserving of.”

"And you are, like, the quietest conductor of this whole thing. You don't mean to be — it's not in your nature to want to lead — but I think that there's something just captivating about you, whether you like it or not, that people are spellbound by,” she added.

Emily went on to say that people think that that’s how Christopher Nolan presents his characters, but that’s not the case.

"And it is. As much as you like to say, 'This is all of [director] Chris Nolan,' why people are so captivated by this film, but it's you," she explained.

Her kind words come with Cillian’s first Oscar nominee in the Best Actor category for his role as Robert Oppenheimer.

On the other hand, Emily is also up for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as his wife Kitty Oppenheimer, with Robert Downey Jr nominated for Best Supporting Actor for playing Lewis Strauss.

