Justin Bieber, Usher's Super Bowl controversy exposed

Justin Bieber, who is married to Hailey Bieber, reportedly never intended to join Usher at the Super Bowl.

Earlier, Lil Jon, who is a rapper, revealed to TMZ that the Stay hitmaker did not get on the stage because he "wasn't really ready."

Spilling the beans on the potential reason behind Justin rejecting Usher's invite, the 57-year-old musician stated, "We wanted to put Justin in the show, so we had the idea of doing a version of the show with Justin in it. But I think Justin just wasn’t really ready.”

Now, a source close to Hailey Bieber and her husband told Daily Mail, “Justin not only told Usher he wasn't interested in doing the Super Bowl, but he also said he doesn't want to do much of anything when it comes to performing.”

The insider went on to explain, “He has had his issues in the past with touring, whether it was his health or mental health that made him cancel tour stops,” before noting, “but he just has lost interest in going on a major world tour.”

Wrapping up the chat, the source also touched on the ‘introverted’ nature of the Peaches hitmaker and remarked, “He's with Hailey doing his thing, and maybe recording some music, but he is a bit of a homebody,” after which he resigned from the conversation.