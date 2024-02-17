 
Saturday, February 17, 2024
Melanie Walker

Tom Brady faces heat to look more 'desirable' for Irina Shayk

Tom Brady reportedly tweaking his appearance to look more youthful as he is dating Irina Shayk

Melanie Walker

Saturday, February 17, 2024

It seems Tom Brady is under pressure to match his girlfriend model Irina Shayk's charm as he reportedly went under the knife to look more youthful.

Well-placed sources share the retired NFL athlete is working hard to maintain his appearance as he has landed a gig at Fox Sports and romanticized with the supermodel, which started briefly after his split with Gisele Bündchen in 2022.

"Tom has always been into his beauty rituals, especially after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, but he's taken it to the next level since he started dating Irina," a bird chirped.

The tipster tattled, "She's almost a decade younger and absolutely flawless, so he puts a lot of pressure on himself to have perfectly smooth skin as she does."

Reportedly, his friends slammed his decision to go to a physician to refine his appearance.

"Word is he's gone to his dermatologist for some work, and his friends are giving him a hard time," the insider told RadarOnline

"They think it's lame, and they're telling him to man up and stop this nonsense!"

Not to mention, fans for years trolled Tom for using Botox, and some even called him "looking like one of the Real Housewives of Pebble Beach with those lip injections."

