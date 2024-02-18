 
Sunday, February 18, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Inside Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes ex-partner's relationship

A source shares fresh updates of alleged romance between T.J.'s ex-wife Marilee and Amy's ex-husband Andrew

By
Samuel Moore

Sunday, February 18, 2024

Photo: Inside Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes ex-partners relationship
Photo: Inside Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes ex-partner's relationship

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’s ex-partners have reportedly found love with each other.

As fans will know, the on-set relationship of the former show hosts of Good Morning America 3 was exposed last year in November.

Following this shocking news, T.J.’s ex-wife Marilee Fiebig and Amy’s ex-husband Andrew Shue were papped enjoying their time together a couple of times.

According to the latest findings of People Magazine, the pair is happy with each other.

An insider privy to the outlet revealed, “Marilee and Andrew are going strong.”

Speaking of the ex-TV presenter’s former wife the source said, “She seems really happy with him."

When Marilee and Andrew’s romance was confirmed, T.J. Holmes reacted by saying, “We absolutely anticipated that that was going to happen. There’s nothing we can do about those.”

After which he announced his new podcast with lady-love Amy, “But this place, this podcast, this platform is not and will never be… We are committed to a place that this is not gonna be about gossip, this is not gonna be a place where we clap back at headlines,” and concluded the chat from that point on.

