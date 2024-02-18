Robert Downey Jr. gushes over Cillian Murphy in new interview

Robert Downey Jr. credits Cillian Murphy in 'Oppenheimer' referencing his stunning weight loss

Oppenheimer's cast has seemingly become one large family as the actors credited each other for their contributions to the film. Robert Downey Jr. credited Cillian Murphy for his weight loss in the latest interview.



At an event, the Marvel star was joined by director Christopher Nolan at a Q&A by Cillian Murphy as the Academy nominee gushed over his co-star for setting a tone for them in the historical drama.

Pointing to the Peaky Blinders star's extraordinary weight loss, the 58-year-old said, "You know what's it like to be so tired, and Chris thinks you need to keep losing weight?"

"Usually, you lose weight, and then you're free, but he got all the skinniest stuff at the end, and he wanted you skinny to begin with!".

He continued, "He was practically weighing your food – the space you made for everyone, you really hosted while staying in character. I was just kind of putting up what you were putting down."

Elsewhere in the interaction, Robert sings praise of the filmmaker, saying, "You're generous in the time that you afford to be able to help people find the scenes if they're not exactly on point."

"I love you, man!" the British director replied. To which Robert responded, "Unprecedented!" noting, "This is a whole new Chris!"