Sunday, February 18, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Linda Hamilton on joining 'Stranger Things S5': 'It kind of ruined the show'

Photo: Linda Hamilton on joining 'Stranger Things S5': 'It kind of ruined the show'

Linda Hamilton is reportedly excited to star in the Netflix hit series Stranger Things, but one issue seems to impede her from watching the final season.

As fans will know, the Terminator alum has joined the star-studded cast of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

In a recent confessional with US Weekly, the American actress weighed in on her newest gig.

Speaking of the sci-fi series, Linda shared with the outlet, “I've watched very season with relish. I just love it.”

However, the acting sensation seemingly felt like a misfit to make her debut in the show, especially after four full seasons.

She went on to explain, “So it's kind of, like, imposter syndrome where I don't [feel that I] fit in there. That's a whole world set in the '80s,” adding, “When you really buy into something, you don't see yourself in it."

 "So I think, in a way, it kind of ruined the show for me. I never watch [a project], once I'm in something,” she stated as well.

Before concluding the chat, Linda mentioned, “It would just completely take me out of the reality of it to see myself in there. So I won't be watching [Season 5].”

