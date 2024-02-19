 
Monday, February 19, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Maya Hawke talks about loving 'nepo baby' status

Maya Hawke talks about her innate talent and her celebrity parents

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, February 19, 2024

Photo: Maya Hawke does not shy away from being a 'nepo baby'

Maya Hawke seemingly can talk about her celebrity parents day in and day out.

The Stranger Things alum recently had a confessional with The Guardian in which she talked about a variety of different topics.

The chat also came to a point when the interviewer asked her why she mentions her mother and father all the time.

In response to this, the 23-year-old actress rolled her eyes and commented, “Well, they’re my family.”

Speaking of her innate creativity and talent, the actress shared, “I can believe anything I want to believe about me having found a way to be an artist even if I’d been adopted.”

She went on to express deep gratitude for the fact that she was born as the child of two renowned artists of the industry.

“But I don’t know – I’m so grateful for the world I grew up around, for the New York City theatre scene I was raised in, getting to go see plays and sit backstage, and to know about great directors and how I wanted to be,” she said and wrapped up the topic.

