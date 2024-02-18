Melbourne shocks Taylor Swift with record-breaking turnout

 
Over 288,000 fans showed up at the Australian leg of the Eras Tour in Melbourne during Taylor Swift's three days of performance. Now, the global pop icon is thanking them for their overwhelming love.

Pausing her concert, she thanked the fans at Melbourne Cricket Ground, "96,000 people the first night, 96,000 people the second night, 96,000 people tonight. All of that, those are all the biggest shows I've ever played on a tour, and you did it three times."

The 34-year-old continued, "The math is that it's 288,000 people in three nights. Melbourne, you are the love of my life. I cannot believe you, what have you done."

Noting, "It's just incredibly nice to do for someone. Make them feel welcome like that. Another thing that makes me feel very lucky, honestly, [is] standing here knowing I have the most incredible opening act on this tour."

The heartwarming tribute comes after record-breaking concertgoers, 96,000 thousand, attended the Grammy winner's first show in Melbourne.

It is pertinent to mention that the last time Taylor was in Australia for a tour was in 2018 for her Reputation shows.

