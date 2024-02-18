Adele sparks wedding rumors amidst overseas tour

Rumors of a secret wedding ignite as the English singer and songwriter announces dates for her European concert tour in 2024

British singe Adele sparks wedding rumor amidst overseas tour

The 16-times Grammy-winning artist, Adele is set to kick off her European tour in August 2024, after almost 8 years, and sources claim that she’s bringing her partner Paul Rich along.

Soon after ending nearly 100 performances at her residency, Las Vegas in summer 2024, the acclaimed singer will be flying to Germany for her next concert in August. And according to RadarOnlince.com, the singer will be accompanied by her ‘husband’ this time.

Previously, Adele sparked marriage rumors in September 2023, when she called Paul Rich her ‘husband’ while talking to a fan. However, she might really get married this August as an insider told RadarOnline.com, “They'll nip off to London, see family and friends and throw a small ceremony. At least that's the plan right now."

"She's super excited about showing Rich more of her heritage. It's been on their to-do list for literally years now.", the source continued.

The tipster also added that the trip to Europe seems like a ‘perfect opportunity’ to pop up the question.

It is also revealed that the Hello singer is ready to become a mom to two as she has hired a surrogate, the source claimed, “The talk among her inner circle is that she's hired a surrogate and is planning for a baby this year”.

"She's wanted another baby for a long, long time. Now it looks like it's going to happen very soon!", they added.

For those unversed, Adele married Simon Konecki in 2018, with whom she shares a son Angelo, 11 months old. The duo separated in 2021 before she took her relationship with Paul Rich public in July 2021.

While the singer had kept her relationship with Rich under wraps, recent rumors about marriage have left her fans eagerly awaiting an official confirmation.