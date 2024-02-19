Cracks reportedly emerge between Kevin Costner and Jewel's whirlwind romance

Kevin Costner love life hits another 'speedbreaker'

It seems all is not well between Kevin Costner and his new sweetheart Jewel, especially on the question of a long-distance relationship, as the former wants the latter to move with her to L.A.



"Kevin and Jewel are still dating, but she doesn't live in L.A., so they're doing the long-distance thing, which makes it tough," a bird chirped. "Especially because Kevin wants to spend all his time with her."

Though the duo is still an item, the whirlwind romance has hit a break as the Hands singer told the Yellowstone star to slow down things.

"She really likes Kevin, but she wants to take things slow and steady. He would love for her to move in with him, but she's not ready."

Noting, "Plus, her son is 12, and she's not uprooting the kid just because she's got a new boyfriend."

Despite having the resources to visit his girlfriend in Telluride, Colorado, the insider told RadarOnline, "Kevin's taking it personally!. He has a huge ego, and he wants her to come and be with him at HIS place."

Adding, "He's always been the one with the money and the power, so he gets to make the rules. But not with Jewel! She isn't impressed with his money or his stuff."

Another mole squealed, Kevin is having a "hard time" adjusting to the new power dynamics as, for him, it's "a whole new ballgame."

In the meantime, Kevin and Jewel sparked dating rumours shortly after the actor's high-profile divorce from Christine Baumgartner.