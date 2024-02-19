 
Monday, February 19, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William says Kate Middleton 'loves the BAFTAs' in glitzing ceremony

Prince William speaks about wife Kate Middleton at the BAFTA

Prince William says Kate Middleton loves the BAFTAs in glitzing ceremony

Prince William quipped about his movie knowledge as he makes an appearance at the BAFTAs.

The Prince of Wales, who has attended the event without Kate Middleton in a last minute change of plans, pulled up a black tuxedo for the awards.

When asked if he has watched all of the 38 feature films being nominated at the awards, he said: “I’ve done the fewest I’ve ever done before, with my wife it’s been a bit - hopefully we’ll catch up.

However, William went on to reiterate that his wife, Kate, really hoped of attending the event with him.

“She does love the BAFTAs,” noted William.

Prince William and Kate are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The couple tied the knot in 2011 at Westminster Abbey after a decade of dating. In September 2023, the husband and wife were bestowed that titles of Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth II

