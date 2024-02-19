 
menu
Monday, February 19, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Taylor Swift to enjoy ‘romantic holiday' with Travis Kelce on an island

Taylor Swift is set to enjoy her break from the the Australian leg of the Eras tour with Travis Kelce

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, February 19, 2024

Taylor Swift is set to enjoy her break from the the Australian leg of the Eras tour with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift is set to enjoy her break from the the Australian leg of the Eras tour with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift is reportedly all set to “enjoy romantic holiday with boyfriend Travis Kelce in Queensland” during her break from the Australian leg of the Eras tour.

Reports of their vacation erupted after NFL star Travis hinted he’ll soon be packing his bags to enjoy on an island “south of the U.S.”

Speaking on last week’s episode of his podcast New Heights, Travis said he’d “venture to an island real soon” and noted that the best ones are all south of the U.S.

Now, rumors are flying around that the couple will go to The Great Barrier Reef before the I Can See You hitmaker resumes her tour for the Sydney shows.

This comes after Taylor recently told audience at her concert that she penned her new songs during the pandemic when she was “lonely.” At the time, the Grammy winner used to live with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

During her show in Melbourne, the singer introduced the song Betty and shared that she reimagined herself as "ghostly Victorian lady," jokingly revealing that it prevented her from being "lonely millennial woman covered in cat hair, drinking my weight in white wine."

Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy celebrates best actor BAFTA with Robert Downey Jr. video
Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy celebrates best actor BAFTA with Robert Downey Jr.
Jodie Foster gets lauded by her professor Henry Louis Gates Jr.
Jodie Foster gets lauded by her professor Henry Louis Gates Jr.
BAFTA 2024: Prince William visibly misses Kate Middleton, shares sweet details about her
BAFTA 2024: Prince William visibly misses Kate Middleton, shares sweet details about her
Prince Harry needs to make huge sacrifice to reconnect with Royal family video
Prince Harry needs to make huge sacrifice to reconnect with Royal family
Meghan Markle's new mission to change public perception unveiled
Meghan Markle's new mission to change public perception unveiled
Royal family urged to end feud with Harry, Meghan for future of monarchy video
Royal family urged to end feud with Harry, Meghan for future of monarchy
Prince Harry eager to travel to UK with Archie, Lilibet to see King Charles again
Prince Harry eager to travel to UK with Archie, Lilibet to see King Charles again
Cillian Murphy expresses gratitude to his ‘Oppenhomies' after winning first BAFTA Award
Cillian Murphy expresses gratitude to his ‘Oppenhomies' after winning first BAFTA Award
Matthew Perry fans left upset after shocking BAFTAs' In Memoriam segment snub
Matthew Perry fans left upset after shocking BAFTAs' In Memoriam segment snub
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send strong message of reconciliation to Royals
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send strong message of reconciliation to Royals
Britney Spears team fears the singer is in for heartbreak again
Britney Spears team fears the singer is in for heartbreak again
Bad news for Kanye West, Bianca Censori romance life
Bad news for Kanye West, Bianca Censori romance life