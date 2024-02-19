Taylor Swift to enjoy ‘romantic holiday' with Travis Kelce on an island

Taylor Swift is set to enjoy her break from the the Australian leg of the Eras tour with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift is set to enjoy her break from the the Australian leg of the Eras tour with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift is reportedly all set to “enjoy romantic holiday with boyfriend Travis Kelce in Queensland” during her break from the Australian leg of the Eras tour.

Reports of their vacation erupted after NFL star Travis hinted he’ll soon be packing his bags to enjoy on an island “south of the U.S.”

Speaking on last week’s episode of his podcast New Heights, Travis said he’d “venture to an island real soon” and noted that the best ones are all south of the U.S.

Now, rumors are flying around that the couple will go to The Great Barrier Reef before the I Can See You hitmaker resumes her tour for the Sydney shows.

This comes after Taylor recently told audience at her concert that she penned her new songs during the pandemic when she was “lonely.” At the time, the Grammy winner used to live with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

During her show in Melbourne, the singer introduced the song Betty and shared that she reimagined herself as "ghostly Victorian lady," jokingly revealing that it prevented her from being "lonely millennial woman covered in cat hair, drinking my weight in white wine."