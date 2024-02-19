Sabrina Bryan reflects on relationship with 'Cheetah Girls'

Sabrina Bryan, a member of the girl band ‘Cheetah Girls’ got candid about her relationship with her former co-stars and dives into nostalgia

Sabrina Bryan reflects on her relationship with Cheetah girls' co-stars

The multitalented Sabrina Bryan opened up about her relationship with her Cheetah Girls co-stars, more than a decade after the group disbanded.



During an interview with E! News, Sabrina who played Dorinda in the 2003 DCOM revealed that she lost touch with a few of her band mates and shared, “Raven and Adrienne and I have not really spoken too much, Kiely has been one of my best friends since the start to end.”

The actor explained that her distance from Raven and Adrienne is a common occurrence and said, “When you work with people for so long and then they're not there after that.", suggesting the co-stars drifted apart.

As for Kiely, Sabrina recalled, “From the first movie, we really connected. And we were so sad when filming ended because we thought that was gonna be it. And then when we picked up with doing performances and then into the Christmas tour and beyond—continuing seven years—we've stayed so close."

Sabrina also revealed that they served as each other’s maid of honor at the wedding.

Sabrina then reflected on her memories of Cheetah Girls and remarked before signing off, “It was just such a fun time”.

The actress is now hosting a podcast Magical Rewind at iHeart Radio with Will Friedle, where they will offer listeners a weekly dose of nostalgia and a walk down memory lane.

For those unversed, Cheetah Girls is a Disney Channel Original Movie starring Raven-Symoné, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Kiely Williams, and Sabrina Bryan as best friends and bandmates. The movie covers the journey of these female vocalists as they strive for success.