 
menu
Monday, February 19, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Money Heist's spin-off 'Berlin' returns for another heist

The prequel to the popular Spanish series 'Money Heist' will hit the screens again with its second season, confirmed by the streamer

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, February 19, 2024

Money Heists spin-off, Berlin returns for another heist
Money Heist's spin-off, 'Berlin' returns for another heist

Pedro Alonso or Berlin will soon hit the screens again with his gang as the streamer confirms the hit series’ second installment.

Netflix announced the return of their ‘most-watched’ TV series on Monday stating that the series will be back “with a new heist and more love”.

Netflix also confirmed the cast of their thriller drama in the announcement, it includes:

  • Michelle Jenner who plays Keila, an expert in electronic engineering
  • Tristán Ulloa is Damián, a philanthropic professor and Berlin's confidant
  • Begoña Vargas as Cameron, a kamikaze who always lives on the edge
  • Julio Peña Fernández plays Roi, Berlin's faithful squire 
  • Joel Sánchez portrays Bruce, the relentless man of action in the gang.

However, the series created by Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato will not return anytime before 2025. The production is said to begin in 2025 due to other commitments with the streamer as the creators are currently busy in the production of El Refugio Atómico (The Fallout Shelter) which is set in the era of World War III.

For those unversed, Berlin is a spin-off series that takes place before the event of the original drama Money Heist. It covers the adventures of Andrés de Fonollosa (Pedro Alonso) during his golden age, where he assembles a gang in Paris to steal an estimated 44 million euros worth of Jewels in one night. 

Alec Baldwin expresses love to wife on internet: 'I am grateful'
Alec Baldwin expresses love to wife on internet: 'I am grateful'
Kim Kardashian opens up on next marriage amid Odell Beckham rumors
Kim Kardashian opens up on next marriage amid Odell Beckham rumors
Sabrina Bryan reflects on relationship with 'Cheetah Girls'
Sabrina Bryan reflects on relationship with 'Cheetah Girls'
Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign‘s ‘Vultures 1' takes No. 1 spot on Billboard 200
Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign‘s ‘Vultures 1' takes No. 1 spot on Billboard 200
Ray Davies, Dave Davies break silence on surprising reunion
Ray Davies, Dave Davies break silence on surprising reunion
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton enjoy son Apollo's pre-birthday bash
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton enjoy son Apollo's pre-birthday bash
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spend hefty sum to own the Sussex brand
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spend hefty sum to own the Sussex brand
John Travolta spills beans on birthday plans: 'Favourite gift'
John Travolta spills beans on birthday plans: 'Favourite gift'
King Charles takes definite stance on Prince Harry's royal return
King Charles takes definite stance on Prince Harry's royal return
Prince William suffers ‘anxiety' at BAFTAs while Prince Harry ‘elated'
Prince William suffers ‘anxiety' at BAFTAs while Prince Harry ‘elated'
Jennifer Aniston hails Adam Sandler in public: 'Loyal friend'
Jennifer Aniston hails Adam Sandler in public: 'Loyal friend'
Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy celebrates best actor BAFTA with Robert Downey Jr. video
Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy celebrates best actor BAFTA with Robert Downey Jr.