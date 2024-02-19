The prequel to the popular Spanish series 'Money Heist' will hit the screens again with its second season, confirmed by the streamer

Money Heist's spin-off, 'Berlin' returns for another heist

Pedro Alonso or Berlin will soon hit the screens again with his gang as the streamer confirms the hit series’ second installment.



Netflix announced the return of their ‘most-watched’ TV series on Monday stating that the series will be back “with a new heist and more love”.

Netflix also confirmed the cast of their thriller drama in the announcement, it includes:

Michelle Jenner who plays Keila, an expert in electronic engineering

Tristán Ulloa is Damián, a philanthropic professor and Berlin's confidant

Begoña Vargas as Cameron, a kamikaze who always lives on the edge

Julio Peña Fernández plays Roi, Berlin's faithful squire

Joel Sánchez portrays Bruce, the relentless man of action in the gang.

However, the series created by Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato will not return anytime before 2025. The production is said to begin in 2025 due to other commitments with the streamer as the creators are currently busy in the production of El Refugio Atómico (The Fallout Shelter) which is set in the era of World War III.

For those unversed, Berlin is a spin-off series that takes place before the event of the original drama Money Heist. It covers the adventures of Andrés de Fonollosa (Pedro Alonso) during his golden age, where he assembles a gang in Paris to steal an estimated 44 million euros worth of Jewels in one night.