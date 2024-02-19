The upcoming film based on the groundbreaking campaign of the first black congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, drops its first trailer on Monday

Shirley Chisholm’s Biopic ‘Shirley’ drops first teaser

Regina King will bring the ambitious and determined politician Shirley Chisholm back to life in her upcoming movie Shirley.

Just a month before its premier, Netflix dropped the trailer of its forthcoming biopic Shirley which showcases Shirley Chisholm at the peak of her political career while she runs her powerful and groundbreaking 1972 presidential campaign.

The cast includes Regina King who will be taking on the fiery spirit of the first congresswoman as she is seen in the trailer responding, “Do I look like every other politician?", to a voter.

Alongside her will be starring Lance Reddick, Lucas Hedges, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Christina Jackson, Michael Cherrie, Dorian Crossmond Missick, Amirah Vann, W. Earl Brown, Brad James, and Reina King, with André Holland and Terrence Howard.

The film is produced by Anikah McLaren and Elizabeth Haggard for Participant, Regina King and Reina King for Royal Ties Productions and John Ridley, along with Jeff Skoll and Ted Gidlow as executive producers.

The historical movie is directed and written by John Ridley, who won an Oscar for his film 12 Years a Slave in 2014 and is slated for release in March 2024.

Until then the audience is buzzing with excitement to relive the history of the first Black woman in the political world.



