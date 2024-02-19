Kanye West shares deep fake clip of ‘Vultures 1’ song playing running presidential candidate Donald Trump rally

Kanye West falls for fake news amid ‘Vultures 1' hit

As Vultures 1 is dominating the music scene, Kanye West seemingly (mis)believed its outreach too far, leading him to fall for a deep fake that showed his album song playing at former President Donald Trump’s campaign rally.



Taking to Instagram, the Power hitmaker posted a clip of his somewhat pal joining a campaign rally as his track CARNIVAL ran in the background.

“This made me smile,” the 46-year-old captioned the now-deleted post. In reality, however, the track in the clip was Lee Greenword’s Gold Bless the USA.

On the other hand, an expert shared that Kanye will face issues related to intimacy with his wife, Bianca Censori, after replacing his teeth with titanium dentures.

"Oh, kissing would be a nightmare. I feel very sorry for his wife. I mean, it's quite obvious, massive metal chunks at the front of the mouth, there's going to be nothing pleasant about that," Dr Safa Al-Naher told The Mirror.