Linda Hamilton breaks silence on returning the 'Terminator' relaunch

Linda Hamilton, who played the iconic Sarah Connor in the 'Terminator' film series has made up her mind about reviving her role

The Beauty and the Beast actress got candid about reprising her role in a potential franchise relaunch and told Business Insider that she’s ‘done’ with it.

“I'm done. The story's been told, and it's been done to death”, she explained.

The actress also shared her skepticism regarding the relaunch and expressed, "Why anybody would relaunch it is a mystery to me. But I know our Hollywood world is built on relaunches right now."

Linda also weighed in on Sarah Connor being an icon and said, "I truly feel like, and felt like, Sarah Connor is not an icon. She's a woman in hell. She makes some really bad choices. She's not a good mother, she's a good fighter!".

"So you sort of try to parse the details out and go 'Well, they respect her strength and her power, and I did create a warrior, but she's very imperfect. She's an imperfect person'", she added.

The Salisbury, Maryland native then joked about her fans treating her as Sarah Connor in real life and continued by saying, “So it was hard to sort of come to terms with all that and then just go, 'Okay, I can accept it,' because I've heard it now for so many years, people actually treat me like I saved the future.”

For those unfamiliar, Terminator (1984) is an action movie that features a cyborg assassin (Arnold Schwarzenegger) who travels from the future to kill Sarah Connor, the mother of a future leader who will save humankind from extinction.

Linda Hamilton reprised her role as Sarah in the sequel T2 (1991) and Terminator: Dark Fate (2019). But the actress has made it clear now that she’s not interested in returning, four years after her last appearance in the franchise.