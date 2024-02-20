 
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Melanie Walker

Britney Spears breaks silence on her relationship status

Britney Spears' social media post comes after reports claimed she's still dating ex Paul Soliz

Melanie Walker

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Britney Spears subtly dismissed the reports of still dating her controversial ex Paul Richard Soliz.

The 42-year-old popstar took to her Instagram account to share another of her dancing videos and wrote in the caption: “Beautiful Sunday. Hopeless, romantic understanding that being single is awesome.”

Britney’s social media post comes after a source told US Weekly that the Toxic crooner is still dating Paul, her rumored boyfriend because of whom she allegedly called it quits with Sam Asghari.

“Britney and Paul are definitely together. He’s still in the picture,” a source had told the outlet.

Previously, Page Six also reported that Britney was “growing close” with Paul, who worked for her home maintenance department, amid divorce with the American-Iranian model.

Sam filed for divorce from Britney in August 2023, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of the split, however, insiders claimed to TMZ that Britney had cheated on him with Paul.

