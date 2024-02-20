 
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry 'on his best behaviour' in hopes of Royal return

Prince Harry is adamant on getting back into Royal fold

Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry is seemingly trying to make a position for himself in his utmost capacity.

The Duke of Sussex, who visited Canada with wife Meghan Markle this week, is keen to be trusted.

Dr Tessa Dunlop tells Mirror: "Harry and Meghan had a busy three days in British Columbia, Canada, geeing up next year's competitors for the first-ever Invictus Winter Games. But the prince's 'commitment to serve' is not what hit the headlines. It was his fleeting references to family (no, not Archie and Lilibet) that caught everyone's attention.

"Harry was straightforward. As soon as his father told him he had cancer he jumped on a plane and visited the King. Not for long (a measly 30-45 minutes according to royal clock watchers) but Harry insisted he was grateful for any time with his dad. Gone is the anger, this is Harry the peacemaker, the reconciler. 'Look,' he insisted 'I love my family' before conceding that ''any illness, any sickness brings families together,” adds the expert.

She notes: "The problem is that Harry does not belong to any family. The tragic slice of time he was granted with ailing King Charles (despite the air miles and cost) is indicative of the rarified world the Duke's father occupies. Just like his grandmother, the late Queen, (who never hugged Harry), being King aged 75 is a big, distracting gig, especially when you are unwell.

"Harry probably meant it when he said he was 'lucky' to briefly see his Dad. Which might explain why the Duke is now on his best behaviour. When asked about the King's condition he replied 'that stays between me and him'. Leaky Harry is clearly keen to prove he can be trusted, but is it too little, too late?" noted Dr Dunlop.

