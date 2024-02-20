Usher announces Europe tour dates after electrifying Super Bowl performance

 
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Usher has announced a mega tour which will see him visiting cities across Europe for the first time since 2015.

Usher last gave an exhilarating performance for the Super Bowl half-time headline gig. He also recently had a record-breaking Las Vegas residency.

Now, the R&B star is ready to take his Past, Present, Future roadshow to fans in Europe in April 2024. The Yeah! hitmaker is celebrating 30 years in the music industry with the new shows.

The 45-year-old will make stops in London, Paris, Amsterdam and then Berlin, concluding his tour in May.

Announcing the tour, Usher said: “Europe, you ready? After the epic experience at the Super Bowl and the huge demand for shows across North America, I’m happy to announce I’m coming your way as well - for shows in London, Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin. This tour is both a celebration of the past 30 years and a glimpse into the future. We are just getting started!”

Usher's Europe tour dates

Tues 1 April – London, UK – The O2 Arena

Wed 2 April – London, UK – The O2 Arena

Sat 5 April – London, UK – The O2 Arena

Tues 15 April – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Tues 22 April – Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Thurs 1 May – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

