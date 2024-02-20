 
menu
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Garraway gets candid about a special moment from Derek Draper' funeral

Kate Garraway returns to work and pays an emotional tribute to late husband Derek Draper

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Photo: Kate Garraway gets candid about a special moment from Derek Draper funeral
Photo: Kate Garraway gets candid about a special moment from Derek Draper' funeral

Kate Garraway paid a heart touching tribute to her late husband Derek Draper.

For the unversed, the husband of the popular TV presenter Derek Draper, who was a lobbyist as well, met his demise on 3rd January 2024.

He was survived by two children, 17-year-old Darcey and 14-year-old Billy with his wife Kate Garraway.

Returning to her Smooth Radio gig, Kate dedicated a special song to her late husband on Monday.

During the show’s episode, Your Song by Elton John was played by the TV personality.

“I just feel really honoured that you’ve shared your thoughts with me and I’m going to do my best to keep the music flowing,” Kate addressed in response to her fans “lovely and poignant messages.”

Weighing on the significance of this song for Derek’s family, she also revealed, “Now you may know that Elton John sang at my husband Derek’s funeral and it was a very special moment born out of him just being a lovely man.”

“And I just wanted to play him for you this morning,” she concluded. 

Sarah Ferguson pens desperate plea to public after cancer scare
Sarah Ferguson pens desperate plea to public after cancer scare
Florence Pugh and Paul Mescal spark dating rumors with BAFTA party meet up
Florence Pugh and Paul Mescal spark dating rumors with BAFTA party meet up
Hollywood patience runs out for Dakota Johnson?
Hollywood patience runs out for Dakota Johnson?
Christiana Aguilera drops fresh confessions about kids
Christiana Aguilera drops fresh confessions about kids
Kim Kardashian gives into fan pressure after comparison with Bianca Censori
Kim Kardashian gives into fan pressure after comparison with Bianca Censori
Prince George receives shock news about his godmother
Prince George receives shock news about his godmother
Royal fans react to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's 'defiant' statement
Royal fans react to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's 'defiant' statement
Prince Harry sets himself free, leaves ball in royal family's court to heal rift
Prince Harry sets himself free, leaves ball in royal family's court to heal rift
Usher announces Europe tour dates after electrifying Super Bowl performance
Usher announces Europe tour dates after electrifying Super Bowl performance
Meghan Markle receives sad news amid Hollywood comeback struggles video
Meghan Markle receives sad news amid Hollywood comeback struggles
King Charles extends support to Prince William amid Harry's latest statement
King Charles extends support to Prince William amid Harry's latest statement
Prince Harry purposely avoided talking about Kate Middleton during US interview?
Prince Harry purposely avoided talking about Kate Middleton during US interview?