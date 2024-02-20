Kate Garraway returns to work and pays an emotional tribute to late husband Derek Draper

Photo: Kate Garraway gets candid about a special moment from Derek Draper' funeral

Kate Garraway paid a heart touching tribute to her late husband Derek Draper.

For the unversed, the husband of the popular TV presenter Derek Draper, who was a lobbyist as well, met his demise on 3rd January 2024.

He was survived by two children, 17-year-old Darcey and 14-year-old Billy with his wife Kate Garraway.

Returning to her Smooth Radio gig, Kate dedicated a special song to her late husband on Monday.

During the show’s episode, Your Song by Elton John was played by the TV personality.

“I just feel really honoured that you’ve shared your thoughts with me and I’m going to do my best to keep the music flowing,” Kate addressed in response to her fans “lovely and poignant messages.”

Weighing on the significance of this song for Derek’s family, she also revealed, “Now you may know that Elton John sang at my husband Derek’s funeral and it was a very special moment born out of him just being a lovely man.”

“And I just wanted to play him for you this morning,” she concluded.