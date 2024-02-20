Florence Pugh and Paul Mescal spark dating rumors with BAFTA party meet up

Florence Pugh and Paul Mescal were spotted together at the BAFTAs

Florence Pugh and Paul Mescal have ignited romance rumors after they were spotted together at the BAFTA Film Awards.

The duo were reportedly enjoying time with each other during the ceremony on Sunday. Both stars then also joined the Netflix afterparty at the Chiltern Firehouse at 1.30am. Florence spent the night at the party, hanging out with Paul, Rosamund Pike, Lily James and Sacha Baron Cohen.

It comes after the Dune 2 star was recently spotted having dinner with the Normal People star in New York City last week.

“Florence and Paul move in the same circles and have been mates for some time,” a source spilled to The Sun of the rumored romance.

“If their friendship moved into something more romantic no one would be surprised,” they added.

Florence’s last known relationship was with photographer Charlie Gooch, with whom she parted ways in October last year.

Meanwhile, Paul last dated singer Phoebe Bridgers and called it quits in December 2022.

For her Netflix party look, Florence donned a white David Koma pre-fall gown, with diagonal semi-sheer lace panels running throughout. The 28-year-old accessories it with a dramatic feathered cape.