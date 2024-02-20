‘Stranger Things 5' cast's hefty salaries revealed: Millie Bobby Brown tops list

‘Stranger Things 5’ cast including Millie Bobby Brown and Winona Ryder are making hefty sums

Stranger Things has begun production for its fifth and final season, and the stars of the show are taking home hefty paychecks.

Millie Bobby Brown, who stars as Eleven in the hit show, is the highest paid star of the show. However, the actress’s salary is undisclosed since its part of her Netflix deal, which also includes the Enola Holmes movies.

Winona Ryder, who plays Joyce Buyers, and David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper, come in next, with a giant $9million (£7.1million) paycheck for the season.

As for the rest of the young cast, they’re divided into salary tiers, with the main cast being paid slightly more than the rest.

Finn Wolfhard Mike Wheeler, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Gaten Matarrazo as Dustin Henderson, Noah Schnapp as Will Buyers, Sadie Sink joined the group in season two as Maxine 'Max' Mayfield.

This group of young stars also received an increase in their usual salaries and will be earning a whopping $7million (£5.5million) each.

Another group of youngsters, who star as the older siblings and peers of the first group, will be earning the least, making $6million (£4.8million). The group includes Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington and Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley.