Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Bianca Censori rethinking Kanye West dynamic after 'hanging by a thread'

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have reportedly heaped a sigh of relief after new album's release

Eloise Wells Morin

Photo: Truth behind Kanye West, Bianca Censori's new marital bliss laid bare

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori have reportedly worked around their differences.

As fans will know, the controversial rapper and his Australian witnessed several marital woes last year.

Earlier, it was also revealed to The Sun that the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian was “not that worried about it and is just all about the music at the minute.”

At that time, the insider even talked about the latest work of Kanye and said, "Ye is totally focused on completing the album.”

Nonetheless, the musician’s album Vultures was eventually dropped on 9th February 2024 and soon turned out to be a blockbuster.

Following the album’s release, an insider privy to Daily Mail dished new interesting details about the couple, who has reportedly entered a new dynamic in their marriage of nearly one year.

Speaking of the Yeezy designer, the insider said, “She knows [what] everyone thinks of her husband – and his recent outbursts were causing her to question everything.”

“Kanye and Bianca's marriage was hanging on by a thread. Everyone in her life wants her to leave him and she is aware of this,” they continued.

However, they established that the new album has proved to be an olive branch for the couples’ marital relations.

“But then, all of a sudden, his album is a success and she is back to being a loving adoring and supportive wife,” the source remarked before starting a new topic. 

