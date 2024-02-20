The 'Nashville' alum shares a heartwarming post in memory of her sibling Jansen Panettiere who tragically lost his life at 28

Hayden Panettiere shares a heartfelt tribute for late brother

Hayden Panettiere honors younger brother Jansen’s 1st death anniversary with a sweet Instagram message.

The actress took to her Instagram to post a cherished memory of the siblings petting a dog. In the picture, the duo appears to be on the beach, sporting wetsuits.

“Today is the 1 year anniversary of my little brother’s passing. Know that I keep him in my heart, keep his things close.”, Hayden captioned the picture.

But one thing that she especially treasures are his ‘AMAZING’ paintings that Jansen often shared on his social media prior to his death.

Hayden mentioned, “His AMAZING paintings are what I see when I wake up and when I go to sleep.”

“Rest in peace my brother. One day we’ll meet again. ????????”, the Scream actress concluded her post.

It is worth mentioning here that this touching tribute comes after Hayden wished Jansen on what would have been his 29th birthday.



She shared, “Happy Birthday little brother. I miss you everyday. I’ll love you forever”, with a childhood picture of herself with her sibling sitting beside a Christmas tree.

For those not versed, Hayden’s brother Jansen was found dead in his New York apartment last February. Shortly after, a medical examiner determined the cause of his death to be “cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications."

