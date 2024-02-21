A model has spilled the beans from the time when Justin Timberlake was dating Cameron Diaz

Justin Timberlake faces infidelity accusations AGAIN

Justin Timberlake is once again facing allegations of cheating, and no - it’s not by Britney Spears.

A former Playboy model named Zoe Gregory recently claimed that the former NSYNC singer got intimate with her when he was dating Cameron Diaz, whom he dated for three years i.e. from 2003 till 2006.

In an interview with Daily Mail, the 49-year-old model said that she met Justin at a party in the Playboy Mansion.

Admitting that she made the first move, Zoe said that he was reluctant to get cosy with her until she convinced him that Cameron wasn’t with him at the gathering.

According to her, Justin “gave in.”

“He didn’t want to look like a wimp. We both got in the grotto, and we both got our kit off — down to his shorts — and we ended up fooling around,” Zoe spilled, adding that they “only kissed.”

Her comments come after another one of Justin’s ex Britney claimed in her bombshell memoir The Woman In Me that the Cry Me a River hitmaker cheated on her multiple times.