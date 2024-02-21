 
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Khloé Kardashian on 2024 People's Choice Awards win: 'Unworthy'

Khloé Kardashian opens up about her emotions related to the 2024 People’s Choice Awards win

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Khloé Kardashian on 2024 Peoples Choice Awards win: ‘Unworthy
Khloé Kardashian on 2024 People's Choice Awards win: ‘Unworthy'

Khloé Kardashian opened up about her absence from the 2024 People’s Choice Awards, where she won the reality TV star for the sixth time, but she added she did not feel “worthy.”

Taking to Instagram, The Kardashian star gushed over the win, saying, “I can’t believe I won People’s Choice again. I really, really can’t. I am so incredibly thankful,” adding, “This makes no sense to me.”

The 39-year-old continued, “The very first couple of years I thought this has to be a fluke, people feel bad for me. It was like, sure, could be a mistake.”

Expressing her uncertainty, she said, “I don’t know, but now this is my sixth year winning, and that is sort of hard for my brain to understand, and I don’t feel worthy.”

Explaining her reason to skip the event, Khloé said, “I do just wanna say why I wasn’t there last night. I suffer from really extreme migraines."

"There was not much else that could have kept me away from being there last night, so thank you guys.”

