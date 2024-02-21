Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner were married for 18 years and share three children

Kevin Costner, Christine Baumgartner are OFFICIALLY divorced

Kevin Costner and his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner are no longer a married couple.

According to court documents quoted by PEOPLE, the estranged pair officially finalized their divorce on February 16.

The update comes after Christine’s lawyers filed a document with a court in Santa Barbara, California which requested to excuse both parties from completing a co-parenting course.

The 69-year-old actor and the designer have already agreed to maintain joint custody of their three children Cayden (aged 16), Hayes (aged 15), and Grace (aged 13).

Back in September, a spokesperson for Kevin told the outlet that the couple "have come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings.”

Christine initially filed for divorce on May 1, 2023, after 18 years of marriage and listed the date of separation from Kevin as February 11.

She has since moved on as she confirmed her new romance with financier Josh Connor.

A source had told US Weekly in January that Kevin always had strong suspicions that “something was going on between Christine and Josh.”