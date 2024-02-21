Reports suggest Kanye West will attend a Champions League match

Kanye West dominates chatter this time in football arena

Kanye West is reportedly set to watch the Champions League clash between Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid on Tuesday 20th February.

It comes after the Power hitmaker will be in Bologna for a performance on Saturday.

Not to mention, the Chicago rapper and Ty Dolla Sign's latest album has a unique connection to the Serie A side.

Over 15 songs are in the album, two of which reportedly have Nerazzurri Curva Nord fans' choirs.

The tracks in question are Stars and Carnival and, interestingly, the Curva Nord, which are known to produce the atmosphere around the San Siro stadium. Besides, it has connections to the club's die-hard fans.

In the meantime, Kanye faced embarrassment on the internet after he believed the ex-President Donald Trump campaign rally featured one of his songs from his latest album.

Captioning the now-deleted post, Ye wrote, "This made me smile." However, there was only one problem: the footage was deepfake. Instead of his track, Gold Bless the USA by Lee Greenwood was running in the background.