Prince William is 'passionate' about 'Israeli-Hamas conflict,' will not 'hide behind mantle'

Prince William's views on Israeli-Hamas conflict laid bare

Prince William's expression of Israeli-Hamas conflict shows the Royal does not want to refuses to 'hide behind the mantle of royalty.'

The Prince of Wales, who recently attended the British Red Cross headquarters, talked about the future of the world.

Speaking about the Israeli-Hamas conflict, William said: "Even in the darkest hour, we must not succumb to the counsel of despair. I continue to cling to the hope that a brighter future can be found and I refuse to give up on that."



Commenting on Prince William's emotions, Royal expert Ingrid Seward told the Mirror: "William obviously feels passionate about the effects of the Israeli-Hamas conflict. Although this is not the first time he has spoken out with such feeling, it is his strongest declaration yet.



"Last October Kensington Palace released a carefully worded statement on behalf of both the Prince and Princess of Wales, expressing their distress at the horrific events. Since then, William has been following events on a daily basis and seen the horrors that many innocent young families on both sides of the conflict have had to endure.



She added: "But by dint of his position as Prince of Wales, William cannot make his political views public. But he can make subtle hints as to exactly how strongly he feels. Releasing such a pointedly worded statement today is most unusual and illustrates just how desperate William feels.



Speaking further of the future King, she added: "It certainly reminds us William is a force to be reckoned with. He refuses to hide behind the mantle of his royalty. There are things he wants to do and needs to say."

