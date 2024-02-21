Blake Lively reveals what made the Super Bowl even more fun

 
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Blake Lively took to her Instagram account and flaunted her look for the Super Bowl

Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Blake Lively opened up about the first time she went away from her kids to enjoy the Super Bowl weekend.

The 36-year-old actress took to her Instagram post and shared her pictures from Las Vegas where she attended the annual champions league on February 11, alongside Taylor Swift and Ice Spice.

However, the fun getaway came with the price of being distant from her children.

Along with a series of images from her time there, Lively added a lengthy caption explaining what it was like on her first trip away from her children.

“Last week I left my kids for the first time ever and wore pants that were shoes,” she penned as took a dig at her Balenciaga x Adidas Pantashoes track pants that ended with pointed-toe stilettos.

She continued to flaunt her Deadpool x Wolverine handpiece and wrote: "I treated a friendship bracelet like a Flat Stanley for my husband like I didn’t realize it wasn’t ‘07. I borrowed more jewelry than the skeleton in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. And I went clubbing.”

Now I know what my episode of the Twilight Zone would look like,” she concluded her caption.

Blake shares daughters James, Inez, Betty with Ryan. They also welcomed a fourth daughter in February 2023 whose name is yet to be revealed.

