Austin Butler reveals 'Dune' set condition: 'It was a microwave!'

Austin Butler revealed the challenging circumstances under which he had to pull off his Dune role.

The 32-year-old actor talked about what it was like to work for Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi production whose sets were a 110 degrees warm.

Austin, who plays Baron Vladimir Harkonnen's merciless nephew Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part 2, told Entertainment Weekly, “It was 110 degrees and so hot. I had the bald cap on, and it was between two soundstages that were just these gray boxes of 200-foot walls and sand.”

He added, “It became like a microwave. There were people passing out from heat stroke. And that was just my first week.”

However, the Oscar nominee saw the demanding situation as a “bonding experience.”

“It really bonds the entire crew. There’s something so humbling about being in such an uncomfortable environment,” he added.

Denis also let out a sigh of relief for not filming both Dune films back-to-back.

“Both movies were made in very harsh conditions, and it’s very physically taxing, so to have a break in between them was a blessing. My first thought was to shoot both movies back to back together, but now I think I would have died,” he explained.