Bradley Cooper expected to pop the question to Gigi Hadid soon

Bradley Cooper is reportedly planning to take his romance with Gigi Hadid to next level by planning a dream proposal for the supermodel.



The Maestro star believes he has “hit the jackpot” ever since he started dating Hadid, who was previously involved with former One Director band member, Zayn Malik.

Speaking of their romance, an insider close to the lovers told Closer Magazine that the two are open to settling down and have kids.

It is pertinent to note that Cooper is a father to a daughter he shares with his ex Irina Shayk while Hadid shares a daughter, Khai, with her former partner, Malik.

“He’s been totally swept off his feet and proudly boasts how he’s hit the jackpot as she’s stunningly intelligent and beautiful, both inside and out,” the insider said of Cooper.

“He even bought a house close to hers, which is a huge step considering they haven’t even been dating a year,” they source added.

“He’s now openly talking about ring shopping and saying she’s The One. It’s a shock for his friends because they never saw this coming.

“They’re both open about wanting to settle down and have more kids, though there’s a sense that neither wants to rock the boat by piling on too much pressure.

“But if they continue at this rate, they’ll be moving in together very soon and Bradley will be proposing.”