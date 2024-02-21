Robert Pattinson's Mickey 17 release update: report

Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Award-winning director Bong-Joon Ho joined hands with the acclaimed Robert Pattinson in 2022 for the Sci-Fi film Mickey 17.
However The SAG-AFTRA strike in 2023 had an effect. The movie production hit pause for months and the release date moved from March 29, 2024, to January 31, 2025.
For those unfamiliar, Mickey 1 is a movie adaptation of the 2022 book Mickey 7 by Ashton Edward. It follows the story of expendables (space colonists) sent to colonize an ice world. However, the fantasy novel took a twist and revealed that when a crewmember dies, their body is restored to a new one with most of his memories intact. Hence Mickey 7, who is the 7th iteration of Mickey Barnes.
Ashton Edward also released a sequel to his book with the same theme, Antimatter Blues, but whether the sequel gets its movie adaptation or not remains to be seen.
This change upset X users as they used social media to voice their worries over the delay.
A used expressed his disgruntled sentiments and shared a gif of family guy’s Peter Griffin going on a rampage at home.
Another user unpleased with the delay shared, “Have to wait 11 more months”, and a picture with overlayered text: ‘pain’.
While a third fan wrote, “This means ‘Mickey 17' Release Date Postponed”, with a gif of a sulky Stanley Hudson from The Office.
Despite the audience’s discontent with the movie’s delay, anticipation remains high for Mickey 17 as the director Joon-Ho marked his eighth directorial effort and is expected to add his trademark spin on the beloved book’s adaptation.