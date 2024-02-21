 
menu
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Robert Pattinson's Mickey 17 release update: report

Award-winning ‘Parasite’ director Bong-Joon Ho’s new venture Mickey 17 gets a new release date, as announced by the entertainment studio

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Robert Pattinsons Mickey 17 release pushed to a new date
Robert Pattinson's Mickey 17 release pushed to a new date

Award-winning director Bong-Joon Ho joined hands with the acclaimed Robert Pattinson in 2022 for the Sci-Fi film Mickey 17.

However The SAG-AFTRA strike­ in 2023 had an effect. The movie production hit pause for months and the rele­ase date moved from March 29, 2024, to January 31, 2025.

For those unfamiliar, Mickey 1 is a movie adaptation of the 2022 book Mickey 7 by Ashton Edward. It follows the story of expendables (space colonists) sent to colonize an ice world. However, the fantasy novel took a twist and revealed that when a crewmember dies, their body is restored to a new one with most of his memories intact. Hence Mickey 7, who is the 7th iteration of Mickey Barnes.

Ashton Edward also released a sequel to his book with the same theme, Antimatter Blues, but whether the sequel gets its movie adaptation or not remains to be seen.

This change­ upset X users as they use­d social media to voice their worrie­s over the delay.

Robert Pattinsons Mickey 17 release update: report

A used expressed his disgruntled sentiments and shared a gif of family guy’s Peter Griffin going on a rampage at home.

Another user unpleased with the delay shared, “Have to wait 11 more months”, and a picture with overlayered text: ‘pain’.

Robert Pattinsons Mickey 17 release update: report

While a third fan wrote, “This means ‘Mickey 17' Release Date Postponed”, with a gif of a sulky Stanley Hudson from The Office.

Robert Pattinsons Mickey 17 release update: report

Despite the audience’s discontent with the movie’s delay, anticipation remains high for Mickey 17 as the director Joon-Ho marked his eighth directorial effort and is expected to add his trademark spin on the beloved book’s adaptation. 

Meghan Markle set to erase financial troubles as she gains ‘more control' video
Meghan Markle set to erase financial troubles as she gains ‘more control'
Prince Harry has no ‘Plan B,' Duke desperate to patch things up with Royal family
Prince Harry has no ‘Plan B,' Duke desperate to patch things up with Royal family
Sarah Ferguson 'acutely aware of responsibility' as mother, grandmother
Sarah Ferguson 'acutely aware of responsibility' as mother, grandmother
Prince William makes forced public appearances amid Kate Middleton recovery video
Prince William makes forced public appearances amid Kate Middleton recovery
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry unveil Archie, Lilibet gifts they received during Canada visit
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry unveil Archie, Lilibet gifts they received during Canada visit
Ben Affleck feels he made a ‘mistake' getting involved with Jennifer Lopez film
Ben Affleck feels he made a ‘mistake' getting involved with Jennifer Lopez film
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic praises Prince William
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic praises Prince William
King Charles rejects abdication calls with latest secret move
King Charles rejects abdication calls with latest secret move
Prince William ‘gone too far' with latest statement, he's making a big mistake
Prince William ‘gone too far' with latest statement, he's making a big mistake
Prince Harry issued strong warning related to Meghan Markle amid royal return plans video
Prince Harry issued strong warning related to Meghan Markle amid royal return plans
Bradley Cooper expected to pop the question to Gigi Hadid soon
Bradley Cooper expected to pop the question to Gigi Hadid soon
Kate Middleton honoured as she recuperates from abdominal surgery video
Kate Middleton honoured as she recuperates from abdominal surgery