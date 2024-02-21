 
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Halle Bailey's boyfriend DDG makes shock admission about son

DDG, who is the boyfriend of actress and singer Halle Bailey, talks about welcoming first child Halo

By
Samuel Moore

Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Photo: Halle Baileys boyfriend DDG makes shock admission about son
Photo: Halle Bailey's boyfriend DDG makes shock admission about son

Halle Bailey and DDG were reportedly not expecting a child so soon.

As fans will know, the couple, who have been dating for more than a year now, welcomed their first son in December 2023.

At that time, the US singer and actress revealed the name of her first child Halo via an announcement on Instagram.

During their most recent conversation on The Jason Lee Show, the pair opened up about their lives as new parents, reported People Magazine.

In a preview clip shared with the outlet, Hailey’s boyfriend and Youtuber DDG admitted that they “weren’t aiming for a baby, but it just kinda happened."

"What are we going to do?" the 26-year-old added.

He went on to explain, “Both of us have the same interest in being parents.”

Speaking of his girlfriend, DDG acknowledged, “And I feel like she always wanted to be a mom.”

“We always kind of just give off that energy, and I always wanted a kid. So, from there we just made the decision to go through with it,” he stated as the clip concluded.  

