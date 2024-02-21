Sylvester Stallone and his wife announced their decision of moving to Florida on February 21, 2024

Sylvester Stallone, wife Jennifer make shocking decision as empty nesters

The Stallone family has finally taken a big decision as they announced making moves on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, during the premiere of The Family Stallone’s second season.

On the latest premiere of the television series’ season 2, Sylvester Stallone, revealed to his daughters Scarlet, Sistine and Sophia, the huge decision of him and his wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone moving to Florida.

“After long, hard consideration, your mother and I have decided, time to move on and leave the state of California permanently, and we’re going to go to Florida,” the 77-year-old actor announced.

Sylvester’s 55-year-old wife chimed in and added, “It’s an empty nest. I need to change it up.”

For context, Sylvester Stallone, or commonly referred to as Sly and Jennifer lived in an “empty nest” ever since their two daughters, Sophia and Sistine moved in together in New York City, meanwhile Scarlet started off her college years at the University of Miami.

“I raised all three of our daughters in California. Everything’s a memory to me, memories of them not being there anymore. So I needed a big change, and Sly went along with it,” Jennifer confessed in an interview.

The couple’s decision to move to Florida comes followed by their reconciliation after Jennifer filed for divorce back in August 2022.